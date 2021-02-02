Left Menu

BJP skips All-party meet called by Punjab CM

An all-party meeting is underway in Punjab Bhawan which is being chaired by the Chief Miniter Captain Amarinder Singh on the issue of Central Farmer Legislations, however, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has skipped the meeting.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:10 IST
Visuals from the all-party meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

An all-party meeting is underway in Punjab Bhawan which is being chaired by the Chief Miniter Captain Amarinder Singh on the issue of Central Farmer Legislations, however, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has skipped the meeting. The meeting had been called to discuss the farmers' agitation against agricultural laws in the light of the recent developments in the national capital.

The leaders will discuss the situation arising out of the recent developments in the ongoing farmers' agitation in Delhi, "especially in view of the Republic Day violence, the Singhu border attack on farmers and the massive vilification campaign against them". Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the farm legislations -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

