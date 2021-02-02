Sanjay Raut meets farmer leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur protest site

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday reached farmers' protest site at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border where he met Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.

The Maharashtra leader arrived at Ghazipur when security has been further tightened at the farmers' protest site.

Raut, one of the handful people wearing a face mask at the site, met Tikait and other protestors off the stage when he reached here around 1 pm.

"The way vandalism unfolded here after January 26 and an attempt made to suppress the movement and Tikait, we felt it is our responsibility to stand by the farmers' and extend support of the whole of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray saahab," Raut told reporters.

Ghazipur is a key farmers' protest site where thousands of protestors have converged in support of the ongoing stir against the contentious new farm laws.

