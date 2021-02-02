Left Menu

NCB detains Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Rishikesh Pawar for questioning

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and assistant director Rishikesh Pawar was detained for questioning, said the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:15 IST
NCB detains Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Rishikesh Pawar for questioning
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and assistant director Rishikesh Pawar was detained for questioning, said the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday. The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in Sushant's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation.

Sushant died by alleged suicide in his apartment on June 14, 2020. Meanwhile, gangster Chinku Pathan, who was arrested in a drug case, was admitted to Mumbai's JJ Hospital following a health issue, an NCB official told ANI.

The NCB officer further stated that gangster Chinku Pathan was arrested after a substantial quantity of Mephedrone (MD) drugs were recovered during raids in Dongri area of Mumbai. "Chinku Pathan is currently in the custody of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) because the NCB suspects a link between Pathan and Dawood Ibrahim. Therefore, after the NCB the ATS is now questioning him, "the official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenyan recycles plastic waste into bricks stronger than concrete

Nzambi Matee hurls a brick hard against a school footpath constructed from bricks made of recycled plastic that her factory turns out in the Kenyan capital.It makes a loud bang, but does not crack. Our product is almost five to seven times ...

Biden to issue executive orders on asylum, legal immigration, separated families

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday will order a major review of asylum processing at the U.S.-Mexico border and the legal immigration system as he seeks to undo some of former President Donald Trumps hard-line policies, two senior administ...

Living in bio-bubble not easy for anyone, rank doesn't matter: Sumit Nagal

Tennis player Sumit Nagal on Tuesday said that living in a bio-bubble is not easy for any player, and the situation can get taxing if the situation continues for longer. He also said that he can understand some players pulling out of Grand ...

Global business travel to grow 21% in 2021, trade group forecasts

Business travel spending is forecast to grow 21 this year worldwide, helped by the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, but will not recover to pre-pandemic levels until the middle of the decade, a business travel association said on Tuesday. Spen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021