Handicrafts department conducts awareness campaign for artisans in Anantnag

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:04 IST
Artisans participating in the awareness campaign conducted by Handloom Department. Image Credit: ANI

The Handicrafts Department organised an awareness program on Tuesday at Seer Hamdan in Anantnag district of South Kashmir to raise awareness among the participants regarding various central government welfare schemes and programmes offered by the department. The program was inaugurated by Abhimanyu Singh, Assistant Director Handicrafts Department Anantnag.

While addressing the artisans, Singh said that the main aim of organising the camp is to make them aware of various handicraft activities like chain stitch, crewel, embroidery, wood carving, paper mache, Zari, Tapestry, willow wicker, carpet and Kani shawl. He also directed the concerned officers to make sure that newly formulated central government schemes for artisans percolate down to the target groups.

Mohd Yusuf Shah an Artisan who attended the program said that the program was very informative and was of great help to him. "More of such programs should be conducted in this area", he said.

Abhimanyu Singh while talking to ANI said, "We're focusing on Centre's credit card scheme for artisans and weavers. We can provide assistance of Rs 2 lakhs and training to them". "The awareness program inaugurated today is the second one is a series of three. In today's programme we will be collecting feedback from the participants on the plans proposed by the Department," he added.

The Assistant Director also informed about a plan to hold an exhibition of the artisans' works and promised support on sales and marketing from the department's end. He also said that the department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Flipkart, an e-commerce company which will enable artisans to sell their works online and get rid of the middlemen. He also advised the entrepreneurs and societies to avail the benefits of the departmental schemes and schemes offered under central government package.

Singh said that the department also provides financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh at 7 per cent subsidy and has registered more than 20,000 artisans. The camp was also addressed by experts of handicrafts including Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) officers who apprised the participants and artisans about latest techniques and welfare programmes being implemented by the department for the welfare of the artisan community.

The camp was attended by a large number of artisans, trainees, society holders besides various departmental officers of Handicrafts, Handloom and KVIB. (ANI).

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

