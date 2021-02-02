Left Menu

Karnataka government revises taxi fare

The Karnataka government on Monday ordered a revision in the rates for taxis operating in the state with immediate effect.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka government on Monday ordered a revision in the rates for taxis operating in the state with immediate effect. As per the State Transport Department order dated February 1, the non-air-conditioned taxis will charge Rs 75 for the four kilometres, after which passengers will be charged Rs 18 per km.

For air-conditioned taxis, the rate for the first 4 km will be Rs 100, and Rs 24 for each subsequent km. The order further stated that the waiting charges for passengers will be free for the first five minutes and for every minute afterwards they will be charged Re 1.

As for those travelling with luggage, charges do not apply for the baggage like suitcases, bedding etc. up to 120 kg. However, it will cost Rs 7 for every 20 g upwards of that number. The taxi rates have also been increased by 10 per cent for night travellers between 12 am to 6 am. (ANI)

