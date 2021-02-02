Soccer-Olympique de Marseille coach Villas Boas quits over difference of views
Olympique de Marseille coach Andre Villas Boas said on Tuesday that he had resigned, citing a disagreement over the Ligue 1 club's sporting policy. "I submitted my resignation saying that I did not agree with the sporting policy. I don't want anything from OM. I don't want money," Villas Boas told a news conference.
