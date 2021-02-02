Left parties, TJS call for road blockade on Feb 6 in Telangana in support of farmers' stir

The CPI, CPI(M) and some otheropposition parties in Telangana on Tuesday decided to stage aroad blockade on February 6 in support of the ongoingagitation by farmers near Delhi demanding repeal of the threecentral farm laws.

The leaders of CPI, CPI (M) and other Left parties andTelangana Jana Samiti (TJS) held a meeting here to discuss theissue.

At the meeting, the participants felt that the NDAgovernment was trying to weaken the agitation by the farmersin Delhi instead of addressing their concerns, a CPI releasesaid.

The parties resolved to strive for repeal of the farmlaws by mounting pressure on the NDA government through roadblockades across the state on February 6, the release added.

