Left Menu

U.S. cool to Iranian idea of synchronized steps on nuclear deal

The United States reacted coolly on Tuesday to an Iranian suggestion that Washington and Tehran take synchronized steps to return to the Iran nuclear deal, saying the U.S. was some ways from talking to the Iranians or entertaining their proposals. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday had said one way to bridge the impasse with Washington was for an EU official to choreograph their steps to restore the 2015 pact abandoned in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 02:56 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 02:53 IST
U.S. cool to Iranian idea of synchronized steps on nuclear deal
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

The United States reacted coolly on Tuesday to an Iranian suggestion that Washington and Tehran take synchronized steps to return to the Iran nuclear deal, saying the U.S. was some ways from talking to the Iranians or entertaining their proposals.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday had said one way to bridge the impasse with Washington was for an EU official to choreograph their steps to restore the 2015 pact abandoned in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump. It was the first time Zarif had hinted Iran might relent in its demand that the United States ease its economic sanctions before Tehran would resume compliance.

"We haven't ... had any discussions with the Iranians, and I wouldn't expect we would until those initial steps go forward," State Department spokesman Ned Price said, referring to the Biden administration's consultations with allies, partners and the U.S. Congress. "There are (many) steps in that process ... before we're reaching the point where we are going to engage directly with the Iranians and willing to entertain any sort of proposal," he added.

Under the 2015 accord struck by Iran and six major powers, Tehran agreed to limit its nuclear program to make it harder for it to develop nuclear weapons in return for relief from U.S. and other economic sanctions. After abandoning the deal, Trump reimposed prior U.S. sanctions and placed new ones on Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU chief faces grilling over shaky COVID-19 vaccine strategy

EU lawmakers questioned chief executive Ursula von der Leyen for hours on Tuesday over the slow rollout and shortage of COVID-19 vaccines as she took responsibility for an export control plan that angered Britain and Ireland. Three groups i...

Britain calls for immediate release of Kremlin critic Navalny

Britain called on Russia to immediately release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was sentenced on Tuesday to 3-12 years in jail after a court ruled he had violated the terms of his parole.Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putins most pro...

Groundhog predicts more winter for a country that just got a dose of it

Pennsylvanias most famous groundhog emerged from his tree stump in a light snowfall on Tuesday to predict another six weeks of winter, just as the northeastern United States got blanketed with its second day of snow. After a year-long pande...

Amgen issues 2021 outlook below Street view, halts cancer trials

U.S. biotech Amgen Inc on Tuesday provided a 2021 earnings forecast below Wall Street estimates and said it had paused or halted enrollment for clinical trials of three cancer drugs. For 2021, Amgen forecast adjusted earnings of 16.00 to 17...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021