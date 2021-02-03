Left Menu

Foreign Affairs Ministers attend virtual Pacific Islands Forum

During this Retreat, Pacific Leaders focussed on COVID-19 recovery and response, and in particular equitable and timely access to safe vaccines for the peoples of the Pacific.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 03-02-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 09:00 IST
Foreign Affairs Ministers attend virtual Pacific Islands Forum
Minister Sio said he acknowledged the exceptional work that the Pacific region has collectively done in stamping out, and in many cases eradicating COVID-19. Image Credit: Twitter(@AupitoWSio_MP)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon Nanaia Mahuta and Hon Aupito William Sio the Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs today attended the virtual Pacific Islands Forum Special Leaders Retreat from Waitangi.

During this Retreat, Pacific Leaders focussed on COVID-19 recovery and response, and in particular equitable and timely access to safe vaccines for the peoples of the Pacific.

"The Forum plays a vital role in leading collective action on significant issues that affect us all. The health and well-being of Pacific populations and Pacific economic recovery are of utmost importance to New Zealand," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"We have already earmarked $75 million of Official Development Assistance to support Pacific vaccine access, including purchasing, planning, and delivery. We are working closely with Australia and other Pacific Islands Forum Members, as well as our regional partners, to ensure Pacific countries have the total support required to run successful immunisation campaigns."

Minister Sio said he acknowledged the exceptional work that the Pacific region has collectively done in stamping out, and in many cases eradicating COVID-19.

"Today there is no issue more compelling and immediate than equitable access to vaccines for everyone in the Pacific. New Zealand is committed to ensuring everyone in the Pacific has access to a safe and effective vaccine and we will work across the region with Pacific member states, Australia, WHO, UNICEF, ADB and our external partners to make that happen," Aupito William Sio said.

Pacific Leaders will discuss the appointment of the next Secretary-General of the Pacific Islands Forum.

"I look forward to discussing with fellow leaders the importance of appointing a new Secretary-General who can guide our collective response to shared regional issues," said Nanaia Mahuta.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palace recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League

Crystal Palace recovered from conceding after 71 seconds to win 2-1 at Newcastle thanks to first-half goals by Jairo Riedewald and Gary Cahill in the Premier League.Palaces second straight victory puts it 15 points clear of the relegation z...

Yogi govt committed to welfare of differently-abled persons, says UP Minister Rajbhar

After inaugurating a Braille printing machine from Norway in a government hostel in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar said that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is committed to the upliftment of persons with disa...

'Proud moment', says Deputy DG after Telangana-AP NCC Directorate wins best directorate award after 12 years

It was a proud moment for the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State National Cadet Corps NCC Directorate to win the best directorate award on Republic Day for the year 2020-21 after 12 years, said Deputy DG of the directorate, Suresh Krishnan,...

Sheffield United wins again in bid for great escape in EPL

Sheffield Uniteds improbable quest to escape relegation from the Premier League gathered pace as the last-place team came from behind to beat fellow struggler West Bromwich Albion 2-1.After failing to win any of its first 17 games a first ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021