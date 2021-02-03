6 detained with arms, ammunition in Assam's Kokrajhar

The Kokrajhar police on Tuesday detained six people allegedly with a huge quantity of arms and ammunition.

The police has claimed to have recovered five AK 56 rifles with 8 magazines, one HK 33E Rifle, one UBGL with 11 shells, eight Chinese hand grenades and 300 AK 56 ammunition.

"Kokrajhar Police recovered Five AK 56 rifles with 8 magazines, One HK 33E Rifle, One UBGL with 11 shells, Eight Chinese Hand Grenade and AK 56 ammunition 300. Six persons have been detained," the Assam police tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)