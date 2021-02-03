Left Menu

2 lions, leopard found dead in Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-02-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 12:04 IST
A visual of the injured Leopard. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

Two lions and a leopard havebeen found dead in different parts of Gujarat, a senior forestdepartment official said on Wednesday.

The carcasses of an adult lion and a cub were found onTuesday in different ranges of the Gir forest in Saurashtraregion, while the leopard was found dead in Amreli, he said.

An Asiatic lion, over 12 years' old, died due to oldage in Devalia Safari Park near Sasan-Gir, the gateway to theGir Wildlife Sanctuary in Junagadh, Chief Conservator ofForest, Junagadh wildlife circle, D T Vasavada said.

''The lion was brought to the Devalia Safari Park inMay last year after being rescued from Jambala revenue areanear west division of the Gir forest,'' he said.

Vasavada said some forest personnel also found a deadlion cub, around 6 months' old, while patrolling in Babariyarange of the Gir forest.

A preliminary probe revealed that it was ''attacked andkilled by a carnivorous animal,'' he said.

Besides, a leopard, aged between 3 and 5 years, wasfound dead in an agricultural field close to a forest underthe Shetrunjay wildlife division in Amreli district, he said.

''Nothing suspicious was found in the surrounding areathat can pinpoint the cause of the death,'' he said.

