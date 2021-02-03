Maharashtra: 35 injured in accident at Uttam Galva Steels Limited

As many 35 workers were injured following an accident at Uttam Galva Steels Limited on Wednesday, informed Vivek Bhimanwar, Wardha Collector.

He further said that all injured have been shifted to the hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

