SAPS dismisses former union leader Mpho Kwinika

The South African Police Services (SAPS) has dismissed a former senior union leader for contravening the SAPS Code of Conduct.

Mpho Kwinika, the former South African Police Union chairperson, was this week dismissed following an internal disciplinary process.

The charges related to a March 2019 incident.

"When police officers [responded] to a complaint of public disturbance, [they] found him [Kwinika] with his friends outside a block of flats in Pretoria," said SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, in a statement.

During the incident, Kwinika was allegedly abusive towards the police officers and assaulted one of them.

Naidoo said the former unionist was subsequently arrested on multiple charges, among which were public disturbance, resisting arrest and assault of a police officer.

"A departmental investigation was conducted and the outcome thereof informed the process of a departmental trial. On 18 December 2020, Kwinika was found guilty of four counts of serious misconduct by an external independent presiding officer," reads the statement.

On Monday, SAPS handed down to Kwinika a notice of dismissal with immediate effect.

National Police Commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole, welcomed the sanction and emphasised that police management will ensure that all members within its ranks conform to its Code of Conduct.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)