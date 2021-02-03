Left Menu

SAPS dismisses former union leader Mpho Kwinika

Mpho Kwinika, the former South African Police Union chairperson, was this week dismissed following an internal disciplinary process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:29 IST
SAPS dismisses former union leader Mpho Kwinika
On Monday, SAPS handed down to Kwinika a notice of dismissal with immediate effect. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAPoliceService)

The South African Police Services (SAPS) has dismissed a former senior union leader for contravening the SAPS Code of Conduct.

Mpho Kwinika, the former South African Police Union chairperson, was this week dismissed following an internal disciplinary process.

The charges related to a March 2019 incident.

"When police officers [responded] to a complaint of public disturbance, [they] found him [Kwinika] with his friends outside a block of flats in Pretoria," said SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, in a statement.

During the incident, Kwinika was allegedly abusive towards the police officers and assaulted one of them.

Naidoo said the former unionist was subsequently arrested on multiple charges, among which were public disturbance, resisting arrest and assault of a police officer.

"A departmental investigation was conducted and the outcome thereof informed the process of a departmental trial. On 18 December 2020, Kwinika was found guilty of four counts of serious misconduct by an external independent presiding officer," reads the statement.

On Monday, SAPS handed down to Kwinika a notice of dismissal with immediate effect.

National Police Commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole, welcomed the sanction and emphasised that police management will ensure that all members within its ranks conform to its Code of Conduct.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford/AstraZeneca first jab cuts COVID transmission substantially: UK study

Even just the first of the two-dose OxfordAstraZeneca vaccine can cut coronavirus transmissions by around 67 per cent and therefore have a substantial effect on controlling the spread of the deadly virus, according to a new Oxford Universit...

Kremlin says police justified in using harsh methods to break up illegal Navalny protests

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russian riot police were justified in using harsh methods to break up protests against the jailing of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and that illegal protest activity needed to be stamped out. Kremli...

ISFC ropes in Hari Padmanabhan as Independent Director

Indian School Finance Company ISFC on Wednesday said it has roped in IT veteran Hari Padmanabhan as its Independent Director. Padmanabhan will add considerable thrust to ISFCs ongoing digital transformation efforts with his proficiency in b...

BRIEF-Santander Says Is Not Interested Taking Part In Cross-Border M&A In Europe

Chairman Of Spains Santander, Ana Botin SAYS IS NOT INTERESTED TAKING PART IN CROSS-BORDER MA IN EUROPE SAYS SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY CHANGES WOULD BE NEEDED FIRST TO POTENTIALLY CONSIDER CROSS-BORDER MA OPTIONS Source text for Eikon Further ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021