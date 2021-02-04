Fresh snowfall in Himachal, temperature to rise from Feb 5

A spell of fresh snowfall was experienced in Himachal's Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Jakhu and Charabra on Thursday. "Due to western disturbance, slight snowfall was received. This weather condition will persist for two days. The temperature will rise from February 5," according to a local India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.

The weather department has predicted, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderaterain/snow with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hail very likely over Western Himalayan region till February 5. "Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh February 4," it said. The maximum temperature in Shimla was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, minimum at 4.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. (ANI)

