Status quo at France's EDF is untenable in the long term-Minister

Status quo at France's EDF is untenable in the long term-MinisterReuters | Paris | Updated: 04-02-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 15:37 IST
French Environment Minister Barbara Pompili said on Thursday there was no certainty France would be able to reach a deal with the European Union regarding the planned restructuring of French state-controlled energy firm EDF.
During a parliamentary hearing, Pompili also said the status quo concerning EDF was untenable in the longer term.
The restructuring plan, backed by French President Emmanuel Macron but opposed by unions, would involve separating out EDF's capital-intensive nuclear power division from other parts of its business.
