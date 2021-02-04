Left Menu

Status quo at France's EDF is untenable in the long term-Minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-02-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 15:37 IST
Status quo at France's EDF is untenable in the long term-Minister
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

French Environment Minister Barbara Pompili said on Thursday there was no certainty France would be able to reach a deal with the European Union regarding the planned restructuring of French state-controlled energy firm EDF.

During a parliamentary hearing, Pompili also said the status quo concerning EDF was untenable in the longer term.

The restructuring plan, backed by French President Emmanuel Macron but opposed by unions, would involve separating out EDF's capital-intensive nuclear power division from other parts of its business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sputnik-AstraZeneca human trials to begin next week in Azerbaijan, Middle East

Human trials of a vaccine combining the shot developed by Britains AstraZeneca and Oxford University and Russias Sputnik V shot will begin next week in Azerbaijan and some Middle East countries, a Russian official said on Thursday.The first...

FICCI-FLO announces 'Game Changers', an award show for women entrepreneurs, in collaboration with India Network

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 4, 2021 PRNewswire -- Game Changers is a pan India competition for women-led startups. This will offer women entrepreneurs the chance to get their dream project funded through an exclusive group of reputed VCs by pitchin...

Travesty of truth: Chidambaram slams MEA assertion that farm laws passed after full debate

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday contested the assertion in a Ministry of External Affairs MEA statement that the new farm laws were passed in Parliament after a full debate and discussion, terming it as a travesty of the tr...

1,239 private facilities and 5,912 public facilities are being used as COVID-19 immunisation sites in country as of now: Govt.

1,239 private facilities and 5,912 public facilities are being used as COVID-19 immunisation sites in country as of now Govt....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021