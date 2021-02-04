Left Menu

Govt working on Umbrella scheme to support livelihood of transgenders: Kataria

The M.P enquired about the plan of the Government to allocate special funds for generating livelihood opportunities for the community and also about the data on a number of transgenders currently working in public services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:34 IST
Govt working on Umbrella scheme to support livelihood of transgenders: Kataria
Mr Kataria added that the Government has constituted a National Council for Transgender Persons – a platform for the representatives of the community to bring forth the issues faced by them in their day to day life. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Minister of state for social justice and empowerment, Sh Rattan Lal Kataria submitted a statement in the Parliament that the Government is working on an Umbrella Scheme that shall address issues like access to health, education, welfare, skill upgradation, shelter and economic support for the livelihood of transgender persons. The statement was submitted in reply to a question raised by Shri Anumula Revanth Reddy, a member of parliament from the Malkajgiri constituency in Telangana.

The M.P enquired about the plan of the Government to allocate special funds for generating livelihood opportunities for the community and also about the data on a number of transgenders currently working in public services.

Speaking to the mediapersons at the Parliament, Mr Kataria informed that in a first, the Government enacted the Transgenders persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 which is a landmark step towards securing the welfare of this community. The Act deals with the most important and sensitive issue of granting a certificate of identity to transgender persons and lays down a streamlined procedure for it. The Act also includes provisions for non-discrimination, equal opportunities in employment, provisions for making schemes on education, social security and accessible healthcare for the community. He informed that in November 2020, a National portal was launched by the Ministry, wherein TG persons can apply for obtaining a certificate of identity from the concerned District Magistrate. The portal does away with the requirement of any physical interface. So far, the portal has received 259 applications.

Mr Kataria added that the Government has constituted a National Council for Transgender Persons – a platform for the representatives of the community to bring forth the issues faced by them in their day to day life. This Council, he added, shall act as an Apex body for addressing the concerns of the community. The council is headed by the Minister of Social justice and Empowerment and draws participation from the officials of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Home Affairs, Housing and Urban Affairs, Education, Rural Development, Labour and Employment, Legal affairs, NITI Aayog etc.

Regarding help extended to the community during the COVID Pandemic, MrKataria informed that one-time assistance of Rs 1500 per TG person was provided by the Ministry through the NCBCFDC. A total of 5711 TG persons benefitted through the DBT. In addition to it, ration kits were also distributed through the District Administration. Medical Camps were also organized in 8 states and attended by 1005 TG persons.

Mr Kataria mentioned that the Government is fully committed to holistically address the issues faced by the community and correct the historical injustice and neglect, the community has been subjected to since time immemorial.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil on the boil, stocks and bonds toil

World stock markets were fighting for a fourth day of gains on Thursday as a near one-year high in oil prices, a revitalised dollar and rising bond yields refocused attention on inflation and normalising economies. With the WallStreetBetsRe...

India's COVID positivity rate dips to 5.42 pc: Health ministry

Indias cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate has declined to 5.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate last week was recorded at 1.82 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Eight states and union territories, which have a ...

Italy's Draghi looks to fractured parties to back new government

Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi was due to start talks with Italys divided political parties on Thursday to seek backing for a new government to deal with the entwined health and economic crises.Draghi, one of the most respe...

9 months and going strong: Kareena Kapoor flaunts her baby bump

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan is nine-months pregnant and is still going strong as she continues to work even during the last stages of her pregnancy. The Jab We Met actor on Thursday posted a BTS video from one of her shoots. She shared th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021