MoRTH to look after development of Ropeways and Alternate Mobility Solutions

This means that the Ministry will have responsibility for the development of ropeway and alternative mobility solutions technology, as well as construction, research, and policy in this area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:41 IST
Sh. Gadkari said that with growing mobility and diverse terrain across the country, it is imperative that all solutions be enabled and implemented. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will, from now on, also look after the development of Ropeways and Alternate Mobility Solutions. The move is expected to give a boost to the sector, by setting up a regulatory regime and facilitating research and new technology to come into this sector. An amendment to the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961 has been notified, to enable this step.

Responding to the development, Union Minister for MSME & Road Transport and Highways, Sh. Nitin Gadkari this will go a long way in developing sustainable alternative mobility solutions in the transport sector for urban, hilly and last-mile connectivity. Minister said he believes that alternative mobility and ropeways etc are important for the development of the transport sector in the country.

Sh. Gadkari said that with growing mobility and diverse terrain across the country, it is imperative that all solutions be enabled and implemented. With this change, a holistic view can be taken, he added. The Minister also pointed out that this is another step towards realising the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister for unified development of the means of transport to meet the aspirations of the citizens and improve their ease of living.

The important benefits of these steps could be :

Last-mile connectivity for remote locations

Reducing congestion on mainstream roads

Chance to develop world-class ropeway infrastructure

Setting up of an organised and dedicated rope-way and alternative mobility solutions industry

New technology, like CPT – Cable Propelled Transit coming to the sector

Setting safety norms for unregulated ropeways

Allowing freight and goods at remote stations

Regulating tariffs structure for the technology

(With Inputs from PIB)

