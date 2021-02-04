Left Menu

Correctional Services warns against fake recruitment scams

The scams include bogus advertisements for Correctional Services learnerships, calling on applicants to apply through certain web-based platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:49 IST
The fake adverts further indicate a monthly stipend over a period of 12 months and require applicants to make payments in order to be able to have access to such opportunities. Image Credit: maxpixel

The Department of Correctional Services has urged the public not to fall prey to fake recruitment scams bearing its name and logo.

This comes after the department has noted an increase in circulation of such scams on various social media sites in recent months.

"The public is, therefore, cautioned not to fall prey to such scams and further called upon to report such illegal activities to law enforcement agencies."

The fake adverts further indicate a monthly stipend over a period of 12 months and require applicants to make payments in order to be able to have access to such opportunities.

"As a government department, DCS does not charge applicants for any employment opportunities within the institution. Members of the public are advised that, when posts or leadership opportunities become available, DCS will advertise such through various reputable platforms including its website and the mainstream media," said the department in a statement on Thursday.

The department has requested those who have fallen prey to such scams to register their full names, identity numbers, residential addresses, contact details as well as details of the persons and/or institutions to whom such applications were submitted via the email: Enquiry.Complaints@dcs.gov.za.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

