Left Menu

PM Modi's vision for space technology will create large scale employment opportunities in the sector: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said today that the Prime Minister's vision for space technology is to unlock India's potential in the space sector; to transform skill, capacity and creativity to make the country self-reliant and technologically advanced.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:01 IST
PM Modi's vision for space technology will create large scale employment opportunities in the sector: Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said today that the Prime Minister's vision for space technology is to unlock India's potential in the space sector; to transform skill, capacity and creativity to make the country self-reliant and technologically advanced. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space said the vision seeks to create opportunities for large scale employment generation in the space sector.

India as a global space technology powerhouse will play a major catalytic role in the advancement of socio-economic use of space assets while guiding and promoting the private sector through enabling policy environment, he said. The vision will transform the approach in the space sector from supply-driven to demand-driven model for optimum utilization of national resources while harnessing capacity and creative skills and focus shall be more on research and development, cutting-edge technology, newer frontiers in space, space exploration, human space flight with a view to attract and exploit the potential of the future generation, he added

The vision will also provide enhanced benefits to the common man, through further development of technology-delivered public services in a faster, cheaper and efficient manner, Singh said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New York Times beats quarterly revenue estimates

The New York Times Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday as digital readership soared in a quarter that was dominated by heavy news coverage around the U.S. elections and the COVID-19 pandemic.Total revenue rose to ...

UK strips China's state media channel of broadcast licence

The UK has stripped Chinas state-owned TV channel of its broadcasting licence in the country, after an investigation found the licence holder lacked editorial control and had links to Chinas ruling Communist Party. The communications regula...

Tennis-Australian Open to go ahead despite COVID-19 case - organisers

The Australian Open will begin as scheduled on Monday even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine players and their entourages tested positive for COVID-19, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Thursday.The day...

Bank of England says banks need 6 months for any sub-zero rates

Britains banks need at least six months to prepare for any cut in interest rates to negative territory, the Bank of England said on Thursday as it kept its stimulus programmes on hold ahead of an economic recovery later this year.The centra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021