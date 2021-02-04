PM Modi's vision for space technology will create large scale employment opportunities in the sector: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said today that the Prime Minister's vision for space technology is to unlock India's potential in the space sector; to transform skill, capacity and creativity to make the country self-reliant and technologically advanced. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space said the vision seeks to create opportunities for large scale employment generation in the space sector.

India as a global space technology powerhouse will play a major catalytic role in the advancement of socio-economic use of space assets while guiding and promoting the private sector through enabling policy environment, he said. The vision will transform the approach in the space sector from supply-driven to demand-driven model for optimum utilization of national resources while harnessing capacity and creative skills and focus shall be more on research and development, cutting-edge technology, newer frontiers in space, space exploration, human space flight with a view to attract and exploit the potential of the future generation, he added

The vision will also provide enhanced benefits to the common man, through further development of technology-delivered public services in a faster, cheaper and efficient manner, Singh said. (ANI)

