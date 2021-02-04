Left Menu

Maha state tourism dept to organise 20 mini festivals in Feb-Mar

Updated: 04-02-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:04 IST
The Maharashtra tourism department on Thursday said it will organise 20 mini festivals across six regions -- Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati, and Nagpur -- in February and March to boost the sector.

The state tourism department has earmarked Rs 100 lakh for organising these 20 festivals, according to a press release.

After a difficult year of the pandemic, the state government is all set to welcome tourists through 20 mini festivals so that travellers can explore the less-known destinations across Maharashtra.

These festivals will also provide opportunities for tourists to celebrate cultural heritage tourism of Maharashtra, it noted.

Some of the landmark festivals to be held in Nashik include Grape Harvesting, Nandur Madhyameshwar, Bhandardara in Ahmednagar and Laling Fort Festival in Dhule.

In the Konkan region, popular festivals such as Vengurla (Sagareshwar) in Sindhudurg district, Shrivardhan Festival in Raigad district, Katal Shilpa Festival and Anjarle Festival in Ratnagiri district will be organised.

Aurangabad division will witness Ter Festival in Osmanabad district, Kapildhara Festival in Beed district and Hottal Festival in Nanded district, while Sindkhed Raja Festival in Nagpur district, Narnala Fort Festival in Akola district and Tipeshwar Forest Festival in Yavatmal district are planned under the Amravati region.

Nagpur will also organise the illustrious festivals, including Ramtek Festival, Bor Dam and Wildlife Festival, in Vardha and Bodalkasa Bird Festival in Gondia district, it stated.

These festivals will be organised through regional offices of the Directorate of Tourism with the help of the local district administration and are aimed to help feature the less explored destinations prominently on the Maharashtra tourism map, it added.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

