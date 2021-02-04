Left Menu

PM Modi pays homage to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi on birth anniversary

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:08 IST
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid homage to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Ji on his birth anniversary.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "I pay homage to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Ji on his birth anniversary. We recall his monumental contribution to the world of culture and music. His renditions have attained global popularity. This year is special because we begin his birth centenary celebrations."

(With Inputs from PIB)

