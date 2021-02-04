PM Modi pays homage to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi on birth anniversary

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid homage to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Ji on his birth anniversary.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "I pay homage to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Ji on his birth anniversary. We recall his monumental contribution to the world of culture and music. His renditions have attained global popularity. This year is special because we begin his birth centenary celebrations."

