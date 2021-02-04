Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:30 IST
GEECL petitions Mamata against siege at co plant
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Great Eastern Energy Corporation Ltd (GEECL) has petitioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against some locals laying a siege on the firm's gas gathering station at Asansol in the state, disrupting supplies to customers.

The siege was laid after the company terminated the services of some security guards.

GEECL produces gas from below coal seams from the Ranjganj coal-bed methane (CBM) block in the state. The gas from the wells is collected at the gathering station in Asansol before being piped to industries and other users.

''Our plant has been under a Gherao (siege) since the last two days and our people have been stuck inside,'' the firm wrote to the Chief Minister on Wednesday.

The protesters could not be immediately reached for comments.

Stating that gas supplies to some customers have been stopped, it said fatigue in the understaffed employees is becoming a severe safety hazard.

''The police has not taken any action to ensure the ingress and egress to our facilities, despite a court order directing the police to ensure ingress and egress at all times,'' it said, adding this was the fourth instance of siege at the plant in past five months.

The terminated guards, who it alleged had instigated the agitation, have already gone to the Calcutta High Court over the issue.

The company requested the chief minister's ''urgent intervention so that the Gherao can be removed and we can safely operate our plant by having free ingress and egress of our people.'' The firm also wrote to the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry on the issue.

''Giving all safety measures prime importance, operations have been curtailed and hence gas supplies to some customers has been stopped and to others, it has been adversely affected,'' it wrote.

It sought the ministry's intervention to impress upon the West Bengal government to remove the siege.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

