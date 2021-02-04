Left Menu

Greta Thunberg not named in Delhi Police FIR, case registered against unknown persons in 'toolkit' social media post controversy

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has not been named in the FIR filed by Delhi Police and the case has been registered against unknown persons in "toolkit" social media post controversy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:49 IST
Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Praveer Ranjan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has not been named in the FIR filed by Delhi Police and the case has been registered against unknown persons in "toolkit" social media post controversy. Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan said they had registered a case against creators of "toolkit" and no one had been named in the FIR.

"We have not named anybody in the FIR. It is only against the creators of the 'toolkit' which is a matter of investigation. Delhi Police will be investigating that case," he said. He was asked if the police have named Greta Thunberg in the FIR.

Ranjan said farmer protests at Delhi borders have been going on for days and Delhi Police has been closely monitoring several social media accounts. "We have identified some 300 accounts spreading dissatisfaction and disharmony towards the Government of India. 'Toolkit' account was being run by a group of Khalistanis. They had decided to conduct a digital strike post the Republic Day incident," he said.

"We have recovered a document about the planned execution. We have found out that is a copycat execution. As of now, we have registered cases against the authors of that account. The case has been handed over to the cyber cell. Investigations are underway," he added. Thunberg had posted "toolkit" in a tweet on Wednesday which she later deleted.

The teen climate activist had also extended support to protest by farmer unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws. "We stand in solidarity with the FarmersProtest in India," she had said in a tweet.

The External Affairs Ministry had said on Wednesday that protests by farmer unions against new farm laws must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse. It had said that the temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible. "

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

