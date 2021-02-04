Don't 'harass' common people, ryots over power bills: Darekar

Opposition BJP legislator PravinDarekar on Thursday accused Maharashtra's MVA government ofgiving concessions to the rich, but ''harassing'' common peopleand farmers for recovery of electricity bills.

The leader of opposition in the legislative councilsaid if the Shiv Sena-led government failed to immediatelystop ''harassment'' of common citizens and farmers over recoveryof power dues, the BJP will intensify its statewide agitationover the issue.

Darekar was addressing a press conference at the Laturcollectorate in central Maharashtra.

Earlier, he submitted a memorandum listing variousdemands of the BJP to district collector Prithviraj BP.

Darekar said, During the kharif season, farmers werefacing problems due to natural calamities. They had toundertake double sowing and were affected by heavy rains.

''Now, there is an abundant supply of water in Laturdistrict. But, due to erratic power supply, crops cannot beirrigated.'' The BJP leader hit out at the MVA government overrecovery of pending power dues from cultivators.

''The government is harassing farmers for recovery ofpower bills. We demand that farmers be given concession to payelectricity bills. Interest and penalties levied on originalbills should be waived and 50 per cent discount be given onoriginal bills,'' he said.

The government had announced to provide 300 units offree electricity to farmers but it has failed to implement itspromise, Darekar said.

Talking about crop insurance, he said insurancecompanies are not ready to accept loss estimation survey ofthe revenue department.

Their is no coordination between the government,insurance companies and the agriculture department, Darekarsaid.

Asked about the alleged fixing of contest in the LaturRural constituency during the 2019 assembly polls, a claimmade by BJP leader Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, Darekar said theissue will be discussed at the party level.

Late last month, Patil Nilangekar had alleged that the2019 Assembly poll fight in Latur Rural, contested by the ShivSena, then a BJP ally, was ''fixed'', a charge rejected byCongress MLA Dhiraj Deshmukh, who eventually won the seat. TheSena and the Congress are now allies in the ruling coalition.

Nilangekar is a senior leader and also a member ofthe BJPs core committee. The issue raised by him will bediscussed at the party level,'' Darekar said.

He lambasted the Shiv Sena, saying the former BJP allyhas moved away from the path of Hindutva.

Speaking at the press meet, Patil Nilangekar said ifthe MVA government fails to announce a decision about reliefon pending electricity bills within 8 to 10 days, the BJP willlaunch a jail-bharo (fill the prison) agitation.

