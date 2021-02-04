Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur to have air connectivity to Delhi; Raipur airport to be developed as cargo hub

Chhattisgarh will now have air connectivity from Bilaspur district to New Delhi and the Raipur airport will be developed as a cargo hub.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:20 IST
Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur to have air connectivity to Delhi; Raipur airport to be developed as cargo hub
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel meeting Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today.. Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh will now have air connectivity from Bilaspur district to New Delhi and the Raipur airport will be developed as a cargo hub. These decisions were made at a meeting between Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today, according to a release by the Chhattisgarh's Department of Public Relations.

During the meeting, the chief minister reiterated his demand of providing air connectivity from Bilaspur to metropolitan cities under the Regional connectivity scheme (RCS). The Union Minister immediately announced that Air India flights will run between Bilaspur and the national capital.

Accepting the chief minister's proposal of developing the Raipur airport as cargo hub, the union minister immediately issued instructions to the Chairman of Airport Authority of India to visit the site for inspection next week and take necessary steps in this regard. Baghel also discussed about starting air services from Ambikapur airport and connecting Jagdalpur airport to metropolitan cities, to which the union minister replied in the affirmative.

He also expressed his gratitude for the recent up-gradation of Bilaspur Airport to 3C VFR category and green signal to air connectivity from Bilaspur to three cities -- Bhopal, Prayagraj, Jabalpur. The issue of airport and connectivity to Bilaspur was pending for a long time and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had written many letters to the union minister in this regard, read the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Minari', 'Da 5 Bloods' among top SAG nominations, 'Mank' omitted

The casts of the movies Ma Raineys Black Bottom, Da 5 Bloods, Minari, One Night in Miami and The Trial of the Chicago 7 were nominated on Thursday for the top category in Hollywoods Screen Actors Guild Awards.Hollywood period drama Mank, ho...

FTSE 100 slips as Unilever, Shell weigh; BoE cuts growth outlook

The FTSE 100 ended lower on Thursday, dragged down by Unilever Plc and Royal Dutch Shell over disappointing sales goals and a slump in profit, while the Bank of England cut its growth forecast for this year. Unilever Plc lost 6.2 and was th...

Weren't allowed to meet farmers at Ghazipur border, Opposition MPs write to Lok Sabha Speaker

MPs from 10 Opposition parties on Thursday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla saying that the situation at Ghazipur border was like that of India-Pakistan border and condition of farmers resembles prisoners in jail.Fifteen MPs fro...

Merck expects interim data on COVID-19 drug in first quarter

U.S. drugmaker Merck Co Inc said on Thursday it was expecting early data from a trial of the experimental antiviral drug it was developing with Ridgeback Bio as early as the first quarter. The company has decided to focus on therapeutics a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021