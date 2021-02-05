Left Menu

Farmers' protest: Ahead of 'chakka jam', Delhi Police Commissioner holds meeting with senior officials

Ahead of 'chakka jam' by agitating farmers on February 6 (Saturday), Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma is holding a meeting on the proposed blockade with senior police officials.

05-02-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of 'chakka jam' by agitating farmers on February 6 (Saturday), Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma is holding a meeting on the proposed blockade with senior police officials. As the farmers continue their agitation against farm laws at various borders of the national capital, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday had informed that three-hour-long 'chakka jam' on February 6 will not apply in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters at the Ghazipur border protest site, he had said farmers would provide food and water to the people who will be stuck due to 'chakka jam'. "There will be a three-hour-long 'chakka jam' on February 6. It won't take place in Delhi but everywhere outside Delhi. The people that will be stuck in it will be given food and water. We will tell them what is the Govt doing with us," Tikait said.

When asked to comment on nails fixed near barricades at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border), Tikait said, "We were growing crops there and they (government) fixed nails." Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

