Coriander futures rise on spot demand

Coriander prices on Friday rose by Rs 30 to Rs 6,288 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for April delivery gained Rs 30, or 0.48 percent, to Rs 6,288 per quintal with an open interest of 2,195 lots.

Coriander for delivery in May traded higher by similar margins to Rs 6,288 per quintal with an open interest of 5 lots.

A firm trend in the spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices here, market analysts said.

