13.35 kg heroin, 1 kg cocaine seized from 5 drug traffickers

Delhi Zonal Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday said that a total of 13.35 kg heroin and 1 kg cocaine has been seized and 5 traffickers of an international drug syndicate have been arrested in an ongoing investigation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 13:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Zonal Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday said that a total of 13.35 kg heroin and 1 kg cocaine has been seized and 5 traffickers of an international drug syndicate have been arrested in an ongoing investigation. Delhi Zonal Unit of NCB on 28 January had arrested two Ugandan nationals and one Nigerian national, after 8 kg heroin and 1 kg cocaine was found in their possession.

"Delhi Zonal Unit laid a trap on 28 January after receiving intel from persons arrested in the month of December, who had with them 5.350 Kg heroin. Two Uganda women Jascent Nakalungi,42 and Sharifah Namaganda, 28 were intercepted at Indira Gandhi International Airport. 4 kg heroin and 500 gm cocaine were recovered from a false cavity in each of their luggage. The traffickers were traveling in the garb of medical visa," said an NCB official. "During their interrogation, it was revealed that both of them are cousin sisters. They had come to India on a medical visa for the treatment of Sharifah. They were handed the trolley bags containing drugs in Uganda. The arrested Ugandan nationals were examined and further information was developed about their possible receiver. He was identified as Kingsley (Nigerian national) and was subsequently arrested, " the official further said. (ANI)

