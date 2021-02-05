Left Menu

Indian protests against agriculture reforms attract new supporters

Thousands of farmers in a politically important Indian state on Friday rallied in opposition to new agricultural laws, signalling growing support for a months-long campaign to have the government reforms scrapped.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 14:08 IST
Indian protests against agriculture reforms attract new supporters

Thousands of farmers in a politically important Indian state on Friday rallied in opposition to new agricultural laws, signalling growing support for a months-long campaign to have the government reforms scrapped. Angry at what they see as legislation that benefits private buyers at the expense of growers, tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of the capital, New Delhi, for more than two months, calling for the withdrawal of laws introduced in September.

Much of the initial support for the protests has come from rice and wheat growers from northern India, particularly opposition-ruled Punjab state. But in a sign of a growing challenge to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thousands of farmers rallied on Friday in Uttar Pradesh state to show their support for the protests.

"Everybody here is going to join the movement," said Jitendra Singh, 55, a sugarcane farmer at the rally in Bhainswal village. Hundreds of police, many armed and wearing riot gear, stood by but there was no trouble.

Uttar Pradesh is India's largest state and a critical battleground state in elections. While Modi's party commands a comfortable majority in parliament, the support for the protests from Uttar Pradesh's politically influential sugarcane farmers will be a worry.

The farmers say the laws mean the end of long-standing support prices for their crops and will leave them vulnerable to the whims of big buyers. They are demanding that the laws be annulled. The government says reform of the inefficient agriculture sector will open up new opportunities for farmers and while it has offered some concessions, it has ruled out withdrawing the laws.

The protests have been largely peaceful but flared into turmoil on Jan. 26 as some farmers clashed with police in New Delhi and one person was killed and hundreds were injured. To the government's annoyance the protests have drawn increasing international scrutiny, with celebrities including pop star Rihanna and environment campaigner Greta Thunberg announcing their support for the farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's Draghi will meet trade unions after talks with parties - source

Italys Prime Minister Designate Mario Draghi will hold talks with trade unions before wrapping up his consultations and deciding whether he has enough backing to form a new government, a source close to the matter said on Friday.Draghi, a f...

UN: Situation in Ethiopia's Tigray now 'extremely alarming'

Life for civilians in Ethiopias embattled Tigray region has become extremely alarming as hunger grows and fighting remains an obstacle to reaching millions of people with aid, the United Nations says in a new report.The conflict that has sh...

Demand has moved beyond pent-up demand to actual one: Das

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said demand in the economy has moved from being of pent-up nature to actual one, and the momentum is likely to sustain.Demand has now moved beyond pent-up demand to actual demand ...

Chennai couple ties knot 60 feet underwater

A couple, in a very unusual style, tied the knot 60 feet underwater off the coast of Neelankarai on Monday. This is reportedly Indias first underwater Hindu traditional marriage. We dived in at an auspicious time and exchanged our garlands ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021