Left Menu

Delhi HC adjourns hearing on plea seeking action against social media for alleged disclosure of Hathras rape victim's identity

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI) The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on a petition seeking action against social media for alleged disclosure of the identity of the Hathras rape victim.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 14:27 IST
Delhi HC adjourns hearing on plea seeking action against social media for alleged disclosure of Hathras rape victim's identity
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI) The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on a petition seeking action against social media for alleged disclosure of the identity of the Hathras rape victim. The Delhi High Court earlier had issued notice to various social media organisations and several media houses for the alleged disclosure of the identity of the victim of Hathras rape.

A bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Friday granted more time to all respondents as the notice copy was not served to them. The court earlier had sought response from all respondents including Twitter India, Facebook India, and others on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to Delhi Police on alleged gross and violative actions an offence under Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. The plea stated that on 14 September 2020, a girl was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras District, Uttar Pradesh India by four men, after fighting for her life for 2 weeks, she died in the Hospital situated in New Delhi. Following the incident, various media houses and social media giants allegedly published information relating that disclosed the identity of the victim of Hathras gangrape on domains that are public domain and are accessible to a large public, the petition said.

The plea sought a direction to Delhi Police to register the first information report (FIR) against those who have violated the Right to Privacy of the victim as they have committed an offence under section 228A of IPC, despite which there is no action taken by the respondent. The petition also sought a direction to Delhi Police to take appropriate action so that all respondents takedown/withdraw any material, news article, social mediapost or any such information published by them with reference to the detailsof the identity of the victim in a particular case or similar cases.

The plea also prayed for orders to all the respondents and similar organisations or individuals that deal in the broadcasting of information and be directed to broadcast correct legal provisions under sections 228A IPC, by methods of short videos, clips, flashers, notes, news tickers, social media posts, social media stories or any similar means regarding such action of disclosure of the identity of the victim and it's amounting to an offence under the Indian penal Code. The plea also sought a direction to the Delhi Police be directed to organise legal awarenesscamps, legal literacy camps, lectures, interactive workshops, newspaper advertisements, hoardings to make people aware about the said legal provision. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's Draghi will meet trade unions after talks with parties - source

Italys Prime Minister Designate Mario Draghi will hold talks with trade unions before wrapping up his consultations and deciding whether he has enough backing to form a new government, a source close to the matter said on Friday.Draghi, a f...

UN: Situation in Ethiopia's Tigray now 'extremely alarming'

Life for civilians in Ethiopias embattled Tigray region has become extremely alarming as hunger grows and fighting remains an obstacle to reaching millions of people with aid, the United Nations says in a new report.The conflict that has sh...

Demand has moved beyond pent-up demand to actual one: Das

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said demand in the economy has moved from being of pent-up nature to actual one, and the momentum is likely to sustain.Demand has now moved beyond pent-up demand to actual demand ...

Chennai couple ties knot 60 feet underwater

A couple, in a very unusual style, tied the knot 60 feet underwater off the coast of Neelankarai on Monday. This is reportedly Indias first underwater Hindu traditional marriage. We dived in at an auspicious time and exchanged our garlands ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021