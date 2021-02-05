Left Menu

Chennai couple ties knot 60 feet underwater

A couple, in a very unusual style, tied the knot 60 feet underwater off the coast of Neelankarai on Monday. This is reportedly India's first underwater Hindu traditional marriage.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-02-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 15:11 IST
Chennai couple ties knot 60 feet underwater
Chinnadurai and S Swetha marry underwater in Hindu traditional style (Photo- Social media post of Aravind, Scuba Instructor). Image Credit: ANI

A couple, in a very unusual style, tied the knot 60 feet underwater off the coast of Neelankarai on Monday. This is reportedly India's first underwater Hindu traditional marriage. "We dived in at an auspicious time and exchanged our garlands along with tying the Thaali (mangal sutra)," said the couple.

Both groom, Chinnadurai, and bride S Swetha are software engineers. Chinnadurai is a licensed scuba diver, while Swetha has been learning to dive since last month.

The couple chose to dress in traditional attire, the bride wearing a sari while the groom wearing a Veshti (dhoti), and performed the marriage rituals underwater.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trade unions, political parties oppose RINL privatisation

Hundreds of employees of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Friday took out a protest rally against the proposed divestment of Rashtriya Ispat NigamLimited RINL, the corporate entity of the steel-maker.The parties, including the ruling YSR Congr...

Berlin welcomes Biden announcement on U.S. troops in Germany

The German government on Friday welcomed remarks of U.S. President Joe Biden who announced his administration would stop any planned troop withdrawals from Germany.The deployment of U.S. troops in Germany is part of the European and Transat...

Hungary may start Russia's Sputnik shots next week, says PM

Hungary may start inoculating people with Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine next week after it granted the shot emergency use approval, making it the first EU country to do so, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.It is s...

Scottish court says case seeking clarification about independence vote premature

A campaigner for Scottish independence his bid on Friday to seek a ruling in Scotlands top civil court that the Scottish parliament could hold a referendum on secession without permission from London.Scotlands Court of Session ruled against...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021