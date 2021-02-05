Left Menu

Dairy product exports fell 3.2 pc in Apr-Oct; taking steps to address this issue: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:49 IST
Dairy product exports fell 3.2 pc in Apr-Oct; taking steps to address this issue: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

India's export of dairy products has declined 3.2 per cent in rupee terms during the April-October 2020 period due to COVID-19 pandemic, but steps are being taken to help recover from the loss, the government told Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sajeev Kumar Balyan said the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the government are implementing various programmes to ''recover from the losses by the dairy industry''.

He, however, did not share the exact export figure in rupee terms.

''There is a decline of about 3.2 per cent in the amount of exports (rupees) during April-October 2020-21 in comparison to the same period in 2019-20, which is attributed to the COVID-19,'' he said.

In the case of import of dairy products, the minister said it declined in both volume and value terms in the April-October period of the current financial year 2020-21.

The country imported 26,496.56 tonnes of dairy products at a value of Rs 805.42 crore during April-October 2020, compared with 33,829.83 tonnes at a value of Rs 831.82 crore in the year-ago period, he added.

To boost exports, the minister said the government is implementing schemes such as the Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF), the National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD), and Supporting Dairy Cooperatives and Farmer Producer Organization (SDCFPO).

In a separate reply, the minister said farmers faced financial problems during the pandemic and to address this issue, a special drive was organised to distribute kisan credit cards (KCCs) to dairy farmers of milk cooperatives.

By the end of campaign, about 52.46 lakh forms by dairy farmers were filled up and 44.83 lakh were submitted to banks.

''Till January 22, 2021, 5.72 lakh new KCCs were sanctioned for dairy activities with a sanction limit of Rs 3,841.74 crore,'' the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Western Cape to commence COVID-19 vaccine rollout programme

The Western Cape province will officially commence its COVID-19 vaccine rollout programme by no later than 15 February.We anticipate delivery of the Western Capes share of South Africas first batch of vaccines at our Cape Medical Depot with...

Nornickel fined $2 billion for massive fuel leak in the Arctic

Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel was fined 2 billion on Friday for the damage caused by a huge fuel spill last year in the countrys worst environmental disaster in the Arctic. The leakage in May of 21,000 tonnes of diesel into the rivers...

1097 players register for IPL auction, most from West Indies

As many as 1097 players have registered for the much- awaited IPL auction to be held here on February 18 with most entries coming from the West Indies 56 followed by Australia 42 and South Africa 38.The player registration deadline closed o...

Sebi notifies easier profitability rule for mutual fund sponsor

Capital market watchdog Sebi has notified easier profitability criteria for becoming a mutual fund sponsor to facilitate innovation and expansion in the sector.The move comes after the Sebi board approved a proposal in this regard in Decemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021