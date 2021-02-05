Bengal potato production for current season pegged at 110 lakh tonne

Potato production in West Bengalin the current season is pegged at 110 lakh tonne against anaverage annual consumption of 65 lakh tonne, an official saidon Friday.

He said in order to ensure balanced market conditions,authorities should maintain release of the stored stock at anuniform rate of 12 per cent in each month during the unloadingperiod.

''The area under cultivation of potatoes is on the riseand the cold storage units will continue to play a pivotalrole in marketing the produce.

''Collection and analysis of pan India comprehensivedata on cultivation, harvesting, storage and marketing shouldbe undertaken for formulation of necessary action plan, andmonitoring the stock situation on a real-time basis,'' saidTarun Kanti Ghosh, president of West Bengal Cold StorageAssociation.

Speaking at its annual general meeting, he also battedfor enhancement in the quantity of locally-developed seeds,and support from the state government for cultivation ofexport-quality potatoes.

Meanwhile, state Agriculture Minister Tapan Dasguptasaid he will look into complaints by association members overhefty Panchayat Tax & Trade License fees.

