4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J-K
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday announced that 4G mobile internet services are being restored in the entire Union Territory.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:41 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday announced that 4G mobile internet services are being restored in the entire Union Territory. "4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K," Rohit Kansal, spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir administration, said in a tweet.
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah reacted to the announcement said that entire Jammu and Kashmir will have 4G mobile data service for the first time after 17 months. "4G Mubarak! For the first time since August 2019, all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never," he said in a tweet.
The 4G mobile internet services in Jammu and Kashmir were suspended after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in August 2019. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Article 370
- Kashmir
- National Conference
- Union Territory
- Jammu
- Omar Abdullah
ALSO READ
House panel arrives in Kashmir to assess road, travel and hospitality sectors.
Army jawan killed in Pakistani firing on forward positions along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district: Officials.
2 from north Kashmir held in Jammu for killing ATM guard: Police
R-Day: Security beefed up across Kashmir, forces carry out area-domination exercise in Srinagar
Contribute towards development of new, ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Jammu Kashmir: LG