NCB busts poly-drug trafficking module in Mumbai, arrests 2

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Unit on Friday busted a poly-drug trafficking module and arrested two persons near Kurla Railway Station, the officials said. The NCB recovered 20 kg codeine-based cough syrup, 56 gram of mephedrone and 450 gram of ganja from their possession.

"Acting on a tip-off, the NCB raided a house near Kurla railway station in the wee hours on Friday and nabbed two persons and recovered multiple drugs, the official said According to NCB, one car with commercial registration numbers has also been intercepted which was supposed to use for carrying a bulk consignment of drugs.

The arrested persons are identified as history-sheeter Zakir Hussain Abdul Rehman Shaikh alias Bablu Patri and his associate Sahab Ali Mohammad Hanif Mulla. Bablu Patri is a notorious drug trafficker in the area and was booked in two Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases by the Anti-Narcotics Cell in the year 2010-11, the official said.

The accused Bablu Patri ran a distribution network of poly drugs in Bandra, Kurla, and south Mumbai areas. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

