Left Menu

NCB busts poly-drug trafficking module in Mumbai, arrests 2

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Unit on Friday busted a poly-drug trafficking module and arrested two persons near Kurla Railway Station, the officials said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-02-2021 08:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 08:57 IST
NCB busts poly-drug trafficking module in Mumbai, arrests 2
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Unit on Friday busted a poly-drug trafficking module and arrested two persons near Kurla Railway Station, the officials said. The NCB recovered 20 kg codeine-based cough syrup, 56 gram of mephedrone and 450 gram of ganja from their possession.

"Acting on a tip-off, the NCB raided a house near Kurla railway station in the wee hours on Friday and nabbed two persons and recovered multiple drugs, the official said According to NCB, one car with commercial registration numbers has also been intercepted which was supposed to use for carrying a bulk consignment of drugs.

The arrested persons are identified as history-sheeter Zakir Hussain Abdul Rehman Shaikh alias Bablu Patri and his associate Sahab Ali Mohammad Hanif Mulla. Bablu Patri is a notorious drug trafficker in the area and was booked in two Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases by the Anti-Narcotics Cell in the year 2010-11, the official said.

The accused Bablu Patri ran a distribution network of poly drugs in Bandra, Kurla, and south Mumbai areas. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US will hold China accountable for abuses of international system: Blinken tells Chinese counterpart in phone call

United States State Secretary Antony J Blinken had a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi during which he conveyed that Washington will continue to stand up for human rights and democratic values, including in Xi...

Punjab Contract Farming Act has provision to jail farmers, in Centre's law farmer can exit contract anytime: Tomar

Punjab Governments Contract Farming Act has a provision to send farmers behind the bars and fine of up to Rs 5 lakh whereas in the Government of Indias Act a farmer can exit a contract anytime, said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh...

Anti-coup protest draws hundreds in Myanmar's biggest city

Hundreds of people joined a protest against this weeks military coup in Myanmars biggest city Yangon on Saturday, witnesses said.Military dictator, fail, fail Democracy, win, win, protesters chanted, calling for the release of elected leade...

Osaka, Azarenka withdraw from Australian Open tuneups

Former Australian Open champions Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka withdrawn from tuneup tournaments Saturday, two days before the years first tennis major begins at Melbourne Park.No. 3-ranked Osaka pulled out of her Gippsland Trophy semif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021