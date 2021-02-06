Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'
Sean Turnell, an Australian economic advisor to Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, said in message to Reuters on Saturday he was being detained, days after she was overthrown in a coup. "I guess you will soon hear of it, but I am being detained," he said. "Being charged with something, but not sure what.Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 06-02-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 10:02 IST
Sean Turnell, an Australian economic advisor to Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, said in a message to Reuters on Saturday he was being detained, days after she was overthrown in a coup.
"I guess you will soon hear of it, but I am being detained," he said. "Being charged with something, but not sure what. I am fine and strong, and not guilty of anything," he said, with a smile emoji.
It was not subsequently possible to contact him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian
- Myanmar