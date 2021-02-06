Left Menu

PAC, paramilitary forces deployed at state, national highways in UP amid 'chakka jam'

About 144 UP-PAC companies, six paramilitary companies, along with senior officers, have been deployed at the state and national highways and everything is being recorded in the wake of 'chakka jam' call by the farmer unions who were protesting against the farm laws for over two months at the national capital's border, said Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-02-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 13:47 IST
PAC, paramilitary forces deployed at state, national highways in UP amid 'chakka jam'
Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order in Uttar Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

About 144 UP-PAC companies, six paramilitary companies, along with senior officers, have been deployed at the state and national highways and everything is being recorded in the wake of 'chakka jam' call by the farmer unions who were protesting against the farm laws for over two months at the national capital's border, said Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order in Uttar Pradesh. "About 144 UP-PAC companies, six paramilitary companies along with senior officers have been deployed at state and national highways. We have imposed sector/zonal schemes. There is foot patrolling, drones, and everything is being recorded," said Kumar.

"UP Police and administration have maintained security since farmers' protest began. We have got support from farmer organisations, with their cooperation and our effort no untoward incident has happened so far. Today also we have deployed adequate security force," he added. A pan-India 'chakka jam' call has been given by farmers from 12 pm to 3:00.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Federal executions likely a COVID superspreader

As the Trump administration was nearing the end of an unprecedented string of executions, 70 per cent of death row inmates were sick with COVID-19. Guards were ill. Travelling prisons staff on the execution team had the virus. So did media ...

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Drug firm Divis Laboratories on Saturday reported a 31.05 net profit of Rs 470.62 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, on account of robust sales.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 359.09 crore for the corresponding period of t...

UP govt asks legislators to buy tablets for paperless budget session

The Uttar Pradesh government has asked members of the states legislative assembly and council to purchase tablets for a paperless budget session.According to Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, each legislator will be reimbursed Rs 50,000 ...

Mamata did not allow PM Kisan scheme in Bengal to satisfy her ego: J P Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for depriving farmers of the state of the PM Kisan scheme benefits to satisfy her ego.He also wondered why she loses her cool over Jai Shri Ram slogans.N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021