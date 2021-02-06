Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-02-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 15:11 IST
Farmers in Rajasthan block roads as part of 'chakka jam'

Farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws and other issues blocked roads at several places in Rajasthan on Saturday on the call given by the farmers' unions for a nationwide 'chakka jam'.

Farmers' unions had on Monday announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' from 12 noon to 3 pm on February 6 when they would block national and state highways in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

Farmers at many places including Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Dholpur and Jhalawar in the state blocked the highways and main roads and held demonstrations, police said.

However, there is no news of any untoward incident so far, they said.

The Rajasthan Congress has also supported the call.

In a tweet, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara said the party supports the protesting farmers.

''The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee supports the farmers’ unions call to block national and state highways from 12 noon to 3 pm today. All Congressmen are requested to take necessary steps to make this blockade successful and ensure it is peaceful,'' Dotasra said in the tweet.

