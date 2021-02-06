Left Menu

Protests held at several places in HP in support of agitating farmers

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-02-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 21:51 IST
Protests held at several places in HP in support of agitating farmers

The Himachal Kisan Sabha (HKS) held protests at various places in Himachal Pradesh in support of the nationwide 'chakka jam' announced by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Saturday.

The roads near Victory Tunnel in Shimla and a national highway in Kullu's Anni were blocked for sometime after noon.

However, the protests were mostly limited to symbolic demonstrations and normal life remained largely unaffected in the state.

Demonstrations against the three new farm laws were held at around 22 places in 11 out of 12 districts of the state, including Shimla and Kangra, said HKS President Kuldip Singh Tanwar.

Tanwar said the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and some other organisations also joined the protests.

Meanwhile, state Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore said the party would hold conventions in support of the farmers in all blocks of the state on February 10.

The party would also hold a 'padyatra' in all districts on February 20 to garner public support for the protesting farmers, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold worth Rs 90 lakh snatched from jewellery shop staffer in Bihar

Gold worth Rs 90 lakhwas snatched from a jewellery shop staffer in BiharsBhagalpur district on Saturday, police said.Four unidentified persons riding on two motorcyclessnatched a bag containing 1.85 kg gold from the man when hewas going to ...

'Exercise caution' when commenting on farmers' protest: Sharad Pawar to Sachin Tendulkar

Days after Sachin Tendulkar made comments in the wake remarks of some celebrities on the protest by farmers, Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asked the former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution ...

American soldiers reach Rajasthan for joint Indo-US military exercise on Pak border: Def official

A contingent American soldiers have reached Rajasthan to take part in a fortnight-long Indo-US joint military exercise along the Pakistan border, starting Monday, a defence official said. The contingent of 270 US soldiers reached Suratgarh ...

Farmers hold protest against BJP leaders over agri laws in Hoshiarpur

A group of farmers on Saturday shouted slogans against the BJP outside a venue where party leaders, including Union Minister Som Parkash, had come for a public meeting in the wake of the upcoming municipal polls.Activists of various farmers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021