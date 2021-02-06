Protests held at several places in HP in support of agitating farmers

The Himachal Kisan Sabha (HKS) held protests at various places in Himachal Pradesh in support of the nationwide 'chakka jam' announced by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Saturday.

The roads near Victory Tunnel in Shimla and a national highway in Kullu's Anni were blocked for sometime after noon.

However, the protests were mostly limited to symbolic demonstrations and normal life remained largely unaffected in the state.

Demonstrations against the three new farm laws were held at around 22 places in 11 out of 12 districts of the state, including Shimla and Kangra, said HKS President Kuldip Singh Tanwar.

Tanwar said the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and some other organisations also joined the protests.

Meanwhile, state Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore said the party would hold conventions in support of the farmers in all blocks of the state on February 10.

The party would also hold a 'padyatra' in all districts on February 20 to garner public support for the protesting farmers, he added.

