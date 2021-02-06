Left Menu

Rajasthan Congress leader says farmers will become bonded labourers of corporates with new farm laws

Former Rajasthan tourism minister Vishvendra Singh on Saturday said the Centres three farm laws have been brought for the benefits of big corporate houses.He said farmers will become bonded labourers of the corporate houses by mortgaging their lands.We strongly oppose the anti-farmer laws passed by the Central Government.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:13 IST
Rajasthan Congress leader says farmers will become bonded labourers of corporates with new farm laws
A large number of farmers from different districts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana gathered in the mahapanchayat. Image Credit: ANI

Former Rajasthan tourism minister Vishvendra Singh on Saturday said the Centre's three farm laws have been brought for the benefits of big corporate houses.

He said farmers will become bonded labourers of the corporate houses by mortgaging their lands.

''We strongly oppose the anti-farmer laws passed by the Central Government. The farmers had never demanded to bring these farmer laws. They had demanded the implementation of the 'Swaminathan Commission Report'. The laws will only benefit the safes of the corporate houses. Farmers will have to work like bonded labourers by mortgaging their land,'' Singh said while addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Deeg of Bharatput district.

A large number of farmers from different districts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana gathered in the mahapanchayat.

By promoting purchases outside APMCs, not only will the mandis (market yards) be destroyed, but it will also lead to large-scale profiteering, excessive value addition and start stores, the Congress leader said.

Due to this, the mandis will be closed as well as the MSP will not be guaranteed to the farmers and the poor will have to buy food at a higher price.

The Bharatpur MLA also added that people who do not know the difference between wheat and barley are making farm laws.

Three-fourth of the ministers do not know the difference between wheat and barley, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold worth Rs 90 lakh snatched from jewellery shop staffer in Bihar

Gold worth Rs 90 lakhwas snatched from a jewellery shop staffer in BiharsBhagalpur district on Saturday, police said.Four unidentified persons riding on two motorcyclessnatched a bag containing 1.85 kg gold from the man when hewas going to ...

'Exercise caution' when commenting on farmers' protest: Sharad Pawar to Sachin Tendulkar

Days after Sachin Tendulkar made comments in the wake remarks of some celebrities on the protest by farmers, Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asked the former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution ...

American soldiers reach Rajasthan for joint Indo-US military exercise on Pak border: Def official

A contingent American soldiers have reached Rajasthan to take part in a fortnight-long Indo-US joint military exercise along the Pakistan border, starting Monday, a defence official said. The contingent of 270 US soldiers reached Suratgarh ...

Farmers hold protest against BJP leaders over agri laws in Hoshiarpur

A group of farmers on Saturday shouted slogans against the BJP outside a venue where party leaders, including Union Minister Som Parkash, had come for a public meeting in the wake of the upcoming municipal polls.Activists of various farmers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021