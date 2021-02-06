Rajasthan Congress leader says farmers will become bonded labourers of corporates with new farm laws

Former Rajasthan tourism minister Vishvendra Singh on Saturday said the Centre's three farm laws have been brought for the benefits of big corporate houses.

He said farmers will become bonded labourers of the corporate houses by mortgaging their lands.

''We strongly oppose the anti-farmer laws passed by the Central Government. The farmers had never demanded to bring these farmer laws. They had demanded the implementation of the 'Swaminathan Commission Report'. The laws will only benefit the safes of the corporate houses. Farmers will have to work like bonded labourers by mortgaging their land,'' Singh said while addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Deeg of Bharatput district.

A large number of farmers from different districts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana gathered in the mahapanchayat.

By promoting purchases outside APMCs, not only will the mandis (market yards) be destroyed, but it will also lead to large-scale profiteering, excessive value addition and start stores, the Congress leader said.

Due to this, the mandis will be closed as well as the MSP will not be guaranteed to the farmers and the poor will have to buy food at a higher price.

The Bharatpur MLA also added that people who do not know the difference between wheat and barley are making farm laws.

Three-fourth of the ministers do not know the difference between wheat and barley, he claimed.

