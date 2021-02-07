Left Menu

Farmers' protest limited to certain area: Agri minister Tomar

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 07-02-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 14:22 IST
Farmers' protest limited to certain area: Agri minister Tomar
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Image Credit: ANI

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said the ongoing farmers protest against the Centre's three new farm laws is limited to certain area, and expressed hope to break the deadlock over the issue soon.

Talking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, Tomar also accused the opposition Congress of playing politics over the farmers' agitation.

''The farmers' agitation is limited to a certain area.

The government is ready for talks with the protesting farmers, and I hope we will be able to break the deadlock very soon, Tomar said.

Asked about Congress's demand for a repeal of three new farm laws and other allegations of the opposition, he said the Congress has no right to speak on farmers' issues.

''Why the Congress did not do anything for farmers when it was in power? The Congress's manifesto for the 2019 LokSabha elections had also promised similar reforms, but it(party) has now taken a turnaround,'' he said.

The Congress will not be successful in doing politics in the name of farmers, Tomar asserted.

Asked about senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh'sallegation that Tomar doesn't know anything about farming, the minister said, ''Don't take him seriously. Even the Congress doesn't take him seriously.'' Thousands of farmers, mainly from Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's border points, demanding a rollback of three new farm laws.

The Centre in September last year enacted the Farmers'Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act,2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the EssentialCommodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Tomar reached his hometown Gwalior on Sunday morning to take part in a meeting on Gwalior's 'vision document', pertaining to the city's development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's leader: US must lift sanctions before return to deal

Irans supreme leader says the US must lift all sanctions if it wants Iran to return to the nuclear deal with Western powers, state TV reported Sunday.The televised comments mark Ayatollah Ali Khameneis first since the inauguration of Presid...

Have assured Uttarakhand CM of all assistance: Jal Shakti minister

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday said that he has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and assured him of all assistance, after a massive glacial burst led to flash floods in Chamoli district.He s...

Massive flood as glacier breaks off at Joshimath, 150 labourers feared dead        

A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhands Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Hi...

UK eyes COVID-19 booster in autumn, then annual vaccinations, says minister

A COVID-19 booster and annual vaccinations are very probable, vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday as countries race to administer jabs in the face of new variants.We see very much probably an annual or a booster in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021