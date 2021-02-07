Left Menu

At Singhu border, Rakesh Tikait’s cutouts, posters & badges of farmers stir draw crowd

The demand for cutouts of Rakesh Tikait at Singhu border underlines the growing popularity of the farmer leader credited with reviving the farmers movement against the Centres farm laws following violence during a tractor rally on Republic Day.Roadside stalls selling badges, posters and other literature related to the farmers stir are a common sight at Singhu border.Wasim Ali, who has set up such a stall at the protest site, says hand-held cutouts of Tikait are a big hit among the crowd.Each cutout of Tikait is priced at Rs 20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 19:36 IST
At Singhu border, Rakesh Tikait’s cutouts, posters & badges of farmers stir draw crowd
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The demand for cutouts of Rakesh Tikait at Singhu border underlines the growing popularity of the farmer leader credited with reviving the farmers movement against the Centre's farm laws following violence during a tractor rally on Republic Day.

Roadside stalls selling badges, posters and other literature related to the farmers stir are a common sight at Singhu border.

Wasim Ali, who has set up such a stall at the protest site, says hand-held cutouts of Tikait are a big hit among the crowd.

''Each cutout of Tikait is priced at Rs 20. I have been selling the cutouts since the last few days as they are in high demand,'' he said.

Around 700-800 such cutouts are sold every day, said Ali, a resident of Bawana in north west Delhi.

''I usually buy these cutouts from Sadar Bazar and sell them here. These are the most demanded items at my stall,'' he added.

Tikait's image received a massive boost after he defiantly announced to continue the agitation, even as a large posse of Uttar Pradesh police personnel gathered at Ghazipur protest site after the Republic Day violence, with rumours rife that he might be arrested.

A section of protesting farmers had entered Delhi and reached up to ITO and Red Fort in the heart of the national capital during their tractor rally on January 26. In clashes between police and farmers, scores were injured and property, including buses, were vandalised.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader was unwell when a large number of UP police personnel gathered at Ghazipur border where he had been camping for over two months in protest against the contentious farm laws.

A cornered Tikait, however, addressed a huge crowd at the protest site, which has now become a focal point of the agitation, after his teary-eyed speech was beamed by news channels amid dwindled presence at Ghazipur border after the January 26 violent clashes.

He had reaffirmed the resolve of the farmers, saying ''they won't relent or retreat''.

Tikait's emotional appeal galvanised thousands of farmers from western UP as well as Punjab and Haryana, who took to road to join the agitation that had faced the threat of petering out in the wake of the January 26 episode.

PTI VIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Americans earning $60K should get stimulus checks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn 60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White Houses proposed 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The exact details of how it shou...

What can be bigger offer than suspending farm laws for 18 months: Som Parkash

Union minister Som Parkash on Sunday said the government is ready for talks with the agitating farmers and asked whether there can be an offer bigger than suspending the contentious agriculture laws for 18 months.He said the government was ...

C'garh: STF jawan killed in blast of IED planted by Naxals

A jawan of the Special Task ForceSTF was on Sunday killed when a pressure improvisedexplosive device IED, planted by Naxals, went off inChhattisgarhs Bijapur district, police said.The incident occurred around 4.30 pm near Peddagellurvillage...

Christian community donates over Rs 1 crore for Ram temple construction: Karna DyCM office

Members of the Christian communityhere on Sunday contributed more than Rs one crore for theconstruction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, the office ofDeputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Sunday.At a meeting with a group of commun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021