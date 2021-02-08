President Kovind highlights importance of yoga at Satsang Foundation Ashram in Madanapalle
President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Satsang Foundation Ashram in Madanapalle in the Chittoor district on Sunday, where he interacted with the students and spoke about the benefits of yoga with them.
President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Satsang Foundation Ashram in Madanapalle in the Chittoor district on Sunday, where he interacted with the students and spoke about the benefits of yoga with them. President said yoga would always be of great help in meeting the daily challenges of life in all spheres. He said that the most important aspect of learning yoga is creating a healthy mind in a healthy body as well as being able to explore deeper aspects of consciousness.
President Kovind appreciated the fact that students had come to Madanapalle from all corners of the country for the course. He also attended the Aarti at the Temple on the premises and planted a Peepal tree.
Thereafter, The President unveiled the foundation stone of Swaasthya Hospitals, an initiative of The Satsang Foundation. The Satsang Foundation was founded by Sri M-a spiritual teacher, social reformer, and educationist, based in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh- in 1994 on the principles of service and community welfare.
The foundation has been contributing towards the all-round and holistic improvement of society through its initiatives in the education, health and environment sectors. The President spent some personal time with Sri M at the Sri Guru Babaji's shrine, and later inaugurate the Yogashala of the Bharat Yoga Vidya Kendra and interacted with the students of the first Yoga Teacher Training program being held at the premises. (ANI)
