Left Menu

President Kovind highlights importance of yoga at Satsang Foundation Ashram in Madanapalle

President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Satsang Foundation Ashram in Madanapalle in the Chittoor district on Sunday, where he interacted with the students and spoke about the benefits of yoga with them.

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-02-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 08:54 IST
President Kovind highlights importance of yoga at Satsang Foundation Ashram in Madanapalle
President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Satsang Foundation Ashram in Madanapalle (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Satsang Foundation Ashram in Madanapalle in the Chittoor district on Sunday, where he interacted with the students and spoke about the benefits of yoga with them. President said yoga would always be of great help in meeting the daily challenges of life in all spheres. He said that the most important aspect of learning yoga is creating a healthy mind in a healthy body as well as being able to explore deeper aspects of consciousness.

President Kovind appreciated the fact that students had come to Madanapalle from all corners of the country for the course. He also attended the Aarti at the Temple on the premises and planted a Peepal tree.

Thereafter, The President unveiled the foundation stone of Swaasthya Hospitals, an initiative of The Satsang Foundation. The Satsang Foundation was founded by Sri M-a spiritual teacher, social reformer, and educationist, based in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh- in 1994 on the principles of service and community welfare.

The foundation has been contributing towards the all-round and holistic improvement of society through its initiatives in the education, health and environment sectors. The President spent some personal time with Sri M at the Sri Guru Babaji's shrine, and later inaugurate the Yogashala of the Bharat Yoga Vidya Kendra and interacted with the students of the first Yoga Teacher Training program being held at the premises. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stranger Things Season 4 won’t mark end, Ross Duffer, Natalia Dyer share interesting things

Netflixs science-fiction horror drama Stranger Things is going to be quite interesting than before. Fans will be happy to learn that Stranger Things Season 4 is not going to end the series. The upcoming season was already renewed in Septemb...

153 missing from Tapovan project sites after Uttarakhand glacier burst

Following the glacier burst which led to heavy flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers, boulders and debris washed away the Raini power project causing a massive impact on Tapovan due to which 32 people from first and 121 people are mi...

Soccer-Pregnant Gorry to miss Tokyo Games, Football Australia pledges support

Football Australia has pledged its full support for Katrina Gorry after the Brisbane Roar midfielder revealed on Monday she is pregnant and will miss this years Tokyo Olympics. The governing body had reviewed its parental leave policy in 20...

Brooks Koepka eagles 17, rallies to win Phoenix Open

Brooks Koepka chipped in from 32 yards for eagle on the 17th hole to break a tie for the lead and then parred the last for a one-stroke victory in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.Five strokes behind Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele ent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021