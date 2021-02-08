Left Menu

AMU students stage protest, seek resumption of hostel facilities, offline classes

Students of Aligarh Muslim University staged a protest on campus on Sunday demanding resumption of hostel facilities and offline classes.

ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-02-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 08:55 IST
AMU students stage protest, seek resumption of hostel facilities, offline classes
Students of Aligarh Muslim University staged a protest on campus (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Students of Aligarh Muslim University staged a protest on campus on Sunday demanding resumption of hostel facilities and offline classes. Protesting students said other Central universities at least notified possible reopening dates, while AMU hasn't given any notification about restarting on-campus activities yet.

They also presented a memorandum to the proctor demanding the resumption of university facilities. "In India except for educational institutes, everything else has been reopened. Neither government nor administration is giving us importance. We are the future of the nation and our education should be resumed," said a student.

He added that the students are demanding the classes for final year students and re-opening of hostels. "Final year students need the library and other on-campus facilities to complete their syllabus. The hostels should also be opened for their accommodation," said the student.

However, the university administration said that they have not opened because they were following the Government's COVID-19 guidelines. "We have been following the guidelines of the government of India and that is why we have not reported any case on campus yet. Students are demanding reopening of hostels and offline classes for final year students," said an administrative staff member of AMU.

He added that the government has asked to allot one room per student in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "But we have around 18 thousand to 19 thousand students living in hostels, who should we give rooms to and whom to not. Also, they are asking to resume classes for final year students, but then first-year students will also demand the same thing," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stranger Things Season 4 won’t mark end, Ross Duffer, Natalia Dyer share interesting things

Netflixs science-fiction horror drama Stranger Things is going to be quite interesting than before. Fans will be happy to learn that Stranger Things Season 4 is not going to end the series. The upcoming season was already renewed in Septemb...

153 missing from Tapovan project sites after Uttarakhand glacier burst

Following the glacier burst which led to heavy flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers, boulders and debris washed away the Raini power project causing a massive impact on Tapovan due to which 32 people from first and 121 people are mi...

Soccer-Pregnant Gorry to miss Tokyo Games, Football Australia pledges support

Football Australia has pledged its full support for Katrina Gorry after the Brisbane Roar midfielder revealed on Monday she is pregnant and will miss this years Tokyo Olympics. The governing body had reviewed its parental leave policy in 20...

Brooks Koepka eagles 17, rallies to win Phoenix Open

Brooks Koepka chipped in from 32 yards for eagle on the 17th hole to break a tie for the lead and then parred the last for a one-stroke victory in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.Five strokes behind Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele ent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021