Flower festival in Siliguri attracts participants, enthusiasts

Siliguri Horticulture Society (SHS) in association with the Government of West Bengal organised a flower show in Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri, West Bengal on Friday.

ANI | Darjeeling (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-02-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 09:15 IST
Flowers at North Bengal Flower Festival. Image Credit: ANI

Siliguri Horticulture Society (SHS) in association with the Government of West Bengal organised a flower show in Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri, West Bengal on Friday. The five days long flower show named the 'North Bengal flower festival' will end on 9 February.

Prasanta Sen General Secretary, SHS said that the flower show which is biggest in the region and has been hosted by SHS for the 37th time. "We weren't going to organise it this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the demands from flower nursery sellers struggling in the pandemic induced financial crisis made us reconsider. There are 67 stalls here showing flowers from over the country. This is the 37th festival hosted by us," said Sen.

"The main motto behind the show is to generate employment following COVID-19 pandemic and increase environmental awareness. There have been as many as 500 participants from North Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim and 4,300 potted plants in 80 species displayed in this show. People from different regions of North Bengal have crowded the show," he added. He noted that a special kind of Orchids from Sikkim and Cactus from the Kalimpong is being the centre of attraction in the show.

Abhishek Ghosh, a flower lover from Siliguri said, "We were stuck at our homes for a year, The flower show was a relief to us. The show not only introduces us to a variety of flowers but also encourage us to grow plants in our home." (ANI)

