Left Menu

Terrorist violence cases, stone-pelting, infiltration attempts in J-K reduced in 2020: MHA

The number of terrorist violence cases and stone-pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced drastically in 2020 in comparison to 2019, said Union Minister of State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 16:22 IST
Terrorist violence cases, stone-pelting, infiltration attempts in J-K reduced in 2020: MHA
MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy speaking in Rajya Sabha on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

The number of terrorist violence cases and stone-pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced drastically in 2020 in comparison to 2019, said Union Minister of State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Reddy said 27 people were injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2019 while the number came down to 71 in 2020.

He also informed that the infiltration attempts also dropped to 99 in 2020 from 216 in 2019. "A total of 157 terrorists were neutralised in 2019 and 221 were eliminated in 2020. There were 594 cases of terrorist violence in 2019, which reduced to 244 in 2020. There were 327 stone pelting incidents in 2020 as compared to 2,009 such incidents in 2019," he said.

"127 people were injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2019, in 2020 only 71 people were injured. In 2019 there were 216 attempts of infiltration and in 2020 there were 99 such attempts," the Union Minister added. Terrorist violence cases and stone-pelting incidents dropped in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 that gave special status to the erstwhile state. Jammu and Kashmir was also bifurcated into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Rajya Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The bill is aimed to merge the Jammu and Kashmir cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers with that of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory (AGMUT). The bill was introduced by Reddy in the Upper House on February 4 to replace Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021. The President had promulgated the ordinance to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the Central Government had informed in its gazette notification in January.

The ordinance amended Section 13 [Applicability of Article 239A] and Section 88 [Provisions relating to All India Services] of the Act. The Rajaya Sabha has been adjourned till Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Borrell Moscow trip cannot be judged a failure, Commission says

The European Unions chief executive Ursula von der Leyen has full confidence in the blocs top diplomat Josep Borrell despite a difficult trip to Moscow on Friday during which Russia expelled EU diplomats, the European Commission said on Mon...

India to have 17 Rafale jets by March; entire fleet by 2022: Rajnath Singh

India will have 17 Rafale jets by March this year and the entire fleet of the fighter aircraft bought by the country will reach by April 2022.In 2016, India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36-Rafale Jet air...

Motorists on highway warned of wild elephants

Udhagamandalam, Feb 8 PTI The Forest Department onMonday warned motorists on the Manjoor-Coimbatore highway ofmovement of a herd of wild elephants.The 50-km stretch between Manoor-Coimbatore runs through aforest. Therefore, there would be e...

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights takes up case of mother killing minor son

The Kerala StateCommission for Protection of Child Rights on Monday took up onits own the case in which a 30-year-old madrassa teacherallegedly killed her six-year-old son to appease God anddirected the authorities concerned to submit a rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021