PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:10 IST
Kharif paddy procurement up 18 pc to 616.43 lakh tonne so far

The government's paddy procurement at minimum support price (MSP) has increased 17.52 per cent to 616.43 lakh tonne so far in the 2020-21 kharif marketing year, with maximum been purchased from Punjab, according to the Food Ministry.

The Centre's nodal agency Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies undertake procurement of foodgrains to meet the food security needs under various welfare schemes and exigencies as well as to ensure MSP to farmers.

Procurement of paddy grown during the kharif season of 2020-21 crop year is underway. In a statement, the ministry said paddy procurement is continuing ''smoothly'' in the procuring states with a purchase of 616.43 lakh tonne of paddy up to February 7 this year.

''This is an increase of 17.52 per cent against the last year corresponding purchase of 524.52 lakh tonne,'' it said.

Out of the total purchase, Punjab alone has contributed 202.82 lakh tonne which is 32.90 per cent of the total procurement, it added. Besides, the government has procured through its nodal agencies about 3,08,783.12 tonne of moong, urad, tur, groundnut pods and soybean at an MSP value of Rs 1,662.68 crores benefitting 1,67,362 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan.

In case of cotton, 90.90 lakh bales of cotton valuing Rs 26,519.75 crore has been procured so far benefitting 18,78,824 farmers.

Cotton procurement operations are going on smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Karnataka, the statement added.

