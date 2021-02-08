Left Menu

Female suspect arrested for allegedly killing boyfriend

After an argument ensued over drinks, the suspect took a knife from the cupboard drawer and stabbed the deceased in the chest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:18 IST
Female suspect arrested for allegedly killing boyfriend
“We urge our people to socialise without any violent behaviour, as eventually someone has to pay with his or her life,” the Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Baile Motswenyane, said. Image Credit: ANI

A 22-year-old female suspect was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing her boyfriend at a farm near Smithfield in the Free State.

After an argument ensued over drinks, the suspect took a knife from the cupboard drawer and stabbed the deceased in the chest.

His body was found lying in a pool of blood with a stab wound to the chest. Medics pronounced the man dead on arrival.

"We are very concerned about the prevailing violence of people while under the influence of liquor.

"We urge our people to socialise without any violent behaviour, as eventually someone has to pay with his or her life," the Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Baile Motswenyane, said.

The suspect will make her first appearance before the Smithfield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Android Beta users get new 'Mute Video' feature on WhatsApp

American cross-platform centralized messaging application WhatsApp is finally rolling out a new feature for its beta testers on Android where users would be able to mute videos before sending it a contact. According to Mashable, WhatsApp is...

UN experts disturbed by deluge of criminal cases against Thai monarchy critics

Bangkok Thailand, February 8 ANISputnik A panel of UN human rights experts said on Monday they were alarmed by the increasingly severe use of an archaic law punishing insults to Thailands royal family. We are profoundly disturbed by the rep...

Babar urges Pakistan to aim high after series win vs South Africa

With a 2-0 series win over South Africa, Pakistan rose to No. 5 in the Test rankings for the first time since 2017.Babar Azam believes the team should be looking higher.Getting into the top five is promising, the Pakistan captain said after...

Former S African minister cleared of charges for granting citizenship to Gupta family

A former South African minister was on Monday cleared of multiple allegations that he abused his power while granting early naturalisation to members of the controversial Indian-origin Gupta family.Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021