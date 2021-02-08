Left Menu

48-day rejuvenation camp for temple elephants begins

Updated: 08-02-2021
48-day rejuvenation camp for temple elephants begins
Twenty six elephants from varioustemples and mutts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were brought toThekampatti in the district for the nearly two month longrejuvenation camp, which got underway on Monday.

Nutritious food, top class treatment for ailments will beprovided to the pachyderms at the 48-day camp, HR& CEdepartment sources said.

The government has allocated Rs 1.67 crore for the campand all steps are being taken for the safety and protection ofthe pachyderms, particularly to prevent entry of wildelephants from the jungles, they said.

Forest Minister Dindigul Srinivasan,Local Administrationminister S P Velumani and HR&CE Minister Sevur S Ramachandraninaugurated the camp by feeding fruits and sugarcane to theelephants.

The annual camp, organised by the Hindu Religious andCharitable Endowments Department since 2003, was introduced byformer chief minister Jayalalithaa.

