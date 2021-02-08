Left Menu

Uttarakhand glacier burst: CM releases Rs 20 cr from SDRF for rescue, relief operations

In view of the Uttarakhand glacier burst, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat directed the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to release Rs 20 crore funds to carry out rescue and relief operations in the state.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:17 IST
Uttarakhand glacier burst: CM releases Rs 20 cr from SDRF for rescue, relief operations
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In view of the Uttarakhand glacier burst, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat directed the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to release Rs 20 crore funds to carry out rescue and relief operations in the state. Rawat also reviewed the disaster relief and rescue operations with senior officials today, according to a release by the state government.

Ration and relief materials transported by helicopter to villages that were cut off from connectivity. The Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had held a meeting with senior officials of the government, disaster management, police, Army, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials in the secretariat to get an update on the status of relief and rescue operations in the Reni area of Joshimath.

He instructed the officers that adequate food items should be available in the area. "All necessary materials should be available on time to the personnel engaged in relief and rescue operations," Rawat said.

The Chief Minister directed the officers to conduct a survey of sensitive places from time to time and SDRF teams should also be deployed near sensitive locations. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be released for financial assistance to the families of the missing people.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash said that the government intends to provide financial assistance to the families of the missing people. An SOP will be issued soon to decide its procedure. Rescue operations continued throughout the day even on the second day of the disaster in Chamoli district on Sunday. The district administration Chamoli is providing ration, medical and essential items to the 13 villages of Niti Valley through chopper due to the road bridge overflowing in the disaster.

A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. So far, the bodies of 24 people have been recovered from different places following the avalanche, Uttarakhand Police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

On 'Naushera Day', Indian Army organises free medical camp for disabled people in J-K's Rajouri

On the occasion of Naushera Day on Sunday, the Indian Army organised a free medical camp to provide artificial limbs, wheelchairs and hearing devices to the disabled people in Rajouri. Naushera Day represents the defence of Naushera in the ...

COVID-19: 36,266 more vaccinated in Maha; tally tops 5 lakh

A total of 36,266 healthcare andfrontline workers were administeredCOVID-19vaccines inMaharashtra on Monday, taking the tally of beneficiariesbeyond the 5-lakh mark, the state government said.According to an official statement, 22,200health...

As vaccines arrive, South Africa faces widespread scepticism over safety

As a nurse in a country battling deadly diseases, Rich Sicina sometimes vaccinates other South Africans, but he says there is no way he will take a COVID-19 shot - he doesnt believe it will be safe or effective. South Africas decision on Su...

Commercial on farmers’ protest played in California during Super Bowl

A 40-second commercial on the farmers protest in India was played in California during this years Super Bowl, an annual football championship watched by millions of people across America.The commercial begins with a quote of civil rights ic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021