Uttarakhand glacier burst: CM releases Rs 20 cr from SDRF for rescue, relief operations

In view of the Uttarakhand glacier burst, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat directed the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to release Rs 20 crore funds to carry out rescue and relief operations in the state. Rawat also reviewed the disaster relief and rescue operations with senior officials today, according to a release by the state government.

Ration and relief materials transported by helicopter to villages that were cut off from connectivity. The Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had held a meeting with senior officials of the government, disaster management, police, Army, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials in the secretariat to get an update on the status of relief and rescue operations in the Reni area of Joshimath.

He instructed the officers that adequate food items should be available in the area. "All necessary materials should be available on time to the personnel engaged in relief and rescue operations," Rawat said.

The Chief Minister directed the officers to conduct a survey of sensitive places from time to time and SDRF teams should also be deployed near sensitive locations. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be released for financial assistance to the families of the missing people.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash said that the government intends to provide financial assistance to the families of the missing people. An SOP will be issued soon to decide its procedure. Rescue operations continued throughout the day even on the second day of the disaster in Chamoli district on Sunday. The district administration Chamoli is providing ration, medical and essential items to the 13 villages of Niti Valley through chopper due to the road bridge overflowing in the disaster.

A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. So far, the bodies of 24 people have been recovered from different places following the avalanche, Uttarakhand Police said. (ANI)

